Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources

Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, makes a video statement, in a still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Mullah Baradar Akhund makes a video statement, in a still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office, will lead the new government in Afghanistan, at least three sources in the group said on Friday.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government, the sources said.

Taliban to follow Iran model, appoint Supreme Leader as highest authority: Report

Taliban confirm Hibatullah Akhundzada will rule, president to run country under him

Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley

