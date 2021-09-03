Biden approves New Jersey emergency declaration after heavy rain, flooding

US President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in the state of New Jersey and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts”, the White House said in a statement late on Thursday.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four Northeastern states, including New Jersey, as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed torrential rains.

Read more:

At least eight dead in New York, New Jersey flooding

Sudan floods caused by heavy rain damage thousands of homes

UAE receiving more rainfall over past two decades, finds study