Biden approves New Jersey emergency declaration after heavy rain, flooding

US.President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room at the White House on August 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in the state of New Jersey and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts”, the White House said in a statement late on Thursday.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four Northeastern states, including New Jersey, as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed torrential rains.

