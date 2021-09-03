.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions: Foreign policy chief

  • Font
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell addresses a joint press conference. (File photo: AFP)
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell addresses a joint press conference. (File photo: AFP)

EU will engage with Taliban, subject to conditions: Foreign policy chief

AFP

Published: Updated:

EU countries on Friday laid out their conditions for stepping up engagement with the Taliban, agreeing to establish a joint Kabul “presence” to help departures if security allows.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan, which doesn’t mean recognition, it’s an operational engagement,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, following a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Slovenia.

“This operational engagement will increase depending on the behavior of this government.”

He laid out a raft of “benchmarks” that the new authorities would have to meet as the Taliban gears up to announce a new government after seizing power.

These included Afghanistan not serving as a base for terrorism, respecting the rights of women and the media, the establishment of an “inclusive and representative” government, and allowing access for aid.

In addition, he said that the Taliban must live up to its commitment to allow foreign nationals and Afghans at “risk” to leave after the US-led evacuations ended at the end of August.

Borrell said EU countries agreed to establish a joint presence in Kabul if security allows to deal with the Taliban and ensure the departure of Afghans the bloc had been unable to get out of the country.

EU diplomats have left Afghanistan for neighboring countries or to return to their homelands.

On humanitarian aid, Borrell said the EU would look to step up its help for the Afghan people but would judge the authorities “according to the access they provide”.

The EU is also looking to bolster coordination with Afghanistan’s neighbors as it looks to stave off a large-scale flow of migrants from the country to Europe.

Borrell said that the bloc would look to set up a “regional political platform” with the countries around Afghanistan aimed at helping to stabilize the situation.

Read more:

EU pushes for more autonomy amid Afghanistan fallout

EU says Afghanistan shows need for rapid reaction force

EU should enable coalitions within bloc to deploy military to tackle crises: Germany

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
Taliban and Afghan resistance forces claim heavy casualties in Panjshir fighting Taliban and Afghan resistance forces claim heavy casualties in Panjshir fighting
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More