.
.
.
.
Moscow in contact with potential Taliban members of Afghan govt: RIA

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the new Taliban leader of Afghanistan's government, speaks during talks between the previous Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia is in contact with potential Taliban members of Afghanistan’s government, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s ambassador to Kabul as saying on Friday.

Sources in hardline group said earlier that Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar would lead a new Afghan government set to be announced shortly.

The Russian ambassador also said Moscow did not plan to supply weapons to the new authorities in Afghanistan, RIA reported.

