Need joint efforts to discuss ‘legalizing’ political force in Afghanistan: Putin
President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about “legalizing” a political force there.
Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok where he was asked if Moscow would recognize the Taliban government.
The Taliban is formally recognized as an extremist group in Russia.
