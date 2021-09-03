Need joint efforts to discuss ‘legalizing’ political force in Afghanistan: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about “legalizing” a political force there.



Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok where he was asked if Moscow would recognize the Taliban government.

The Taliban is formally recognized as an extremist group in Russia.

