.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Need joint efforts to discuss ‘legalizing’ political force in Afghanistan: Putin

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link in Moscow, Russia, December 27, 2016. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/File Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link in Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)

Need joint efforts to discuss ‘legalizing’ political force in Afghanistan: Putin

Reuters, Vladivostok, Russia

Published: Updated:

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about “legalizing” a political force there.

Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok where he was asked if Moscow would recognize the Taliban government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Taliban is formally recognized as an extremist group in Russia.

Read more: Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources
Saudi Arabia now has the world’s toughest COVID-19 vaccine rules Saudi Arabia now has the world’s toughest COVID-19 vaccine rules
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
Taliban and Afghan resistance forces claim heavy casualties in Panjshir fighting Taliban and Afghan resistance forces claim heavy casualties in Panjshir fighting
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More