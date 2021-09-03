.
PM Johnson slams ‘disgraceful’ racist abuse of England players in World Cup qualifier

  • Font
England’s Harry Kane scores their second goal against Hungary during the World Cup Group 1 qualifier at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, on September 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on world soccer’s governing body FIFA on Friday to take action over “disgraceful” racist abuse aimed at England players by Hungary fans during a World Cup qualifier.

“It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night,” Johnson said on Twitter.

He urged FIFA to take “strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behavior is eradicated from the game for good.”

England players were targeted with racial abuse by some Hungary supporters during Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest that England won 4-0, British broadcasters reported.

ITV and Sky Sports said their reporters heard monkey chants being aimed at England forward Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham.

