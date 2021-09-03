.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Romania’s PM urges partners to stay united in coalition crisis talks

  • Font
A file photo shows PM Florin Citu attends a news conference in Bucharest, Romania, February 26, 2020. (Inquam Photos/George Calin via Reuters)
A file photo shows PM Florin Citu attends a news conference in Bucharest, Romania, February 26, 2020. (Inquam Photos/George Calin via Reuters)

Romania’s PM urges partners to stay united in coalition crisis talks

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu was due to hold crisis talks with his coalition partners on Friday, urging them to stay united to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic despite a row over the sacking of the justice minister.

The USR-Plus, a junior ally to Citu’s Liberals, has begun gathering signatures for a no-confidence vote in parliament after its minister, Stelian Ion, was dismissed when the party opposed a local infrastructure development funding scheme.

A rupture in the centrist coalition, which also includes an ethnic Hungarians group, could endanger an ambitious agenda to reduce Romania’s budget and current account deficits.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Only this (three-party) coalition is feasible for Romania. It’s that political setup that can handle European Union’s recovery plan, our local development, and make use of EU money,” Citu said after an emergency meeting of his Liberal Party.

“This is my message for the coalition talks later today. We have all promised Romania’s investments.”

The three parties were due to hold a meeting to discuss their cooperation from 1500 GMT.

To oust Citu’s cabinet, the USR-Plus would need to work with the opposition Social Democrats, who it previously clashed with over attempts to dilute the rule of law.

Citu, a relative newcomer but backed by centrist President Klaus Iohannis, hopes to win the Liberal Party leadership in an internal election this month.

Read more:

Biden promises Ukraine’s Zelenskiy US will counter Russia’s expansion

Biden to join eastern European NATO states at Bucharest Summit, focus on Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
Afghan women protest in Herat calling for rights to work, get an education: Report Afghan women protest in Herat calling for rights to work, get an education: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More