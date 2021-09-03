.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Young Moroccan would-be migrant drowns trying to reach Spain’s Ceuta

  • Font
A file photo shows Spanish Guardia Civil members stand next to the body of a migrant at the beach of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 20, 2021. (Antonio Sempere/AFP)
A file photo shows Spanish Guardia Civil members stand next to the body of a migrant at the beach of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 20, 2021. (Antonio Sempere/AFP)

Young Moroccan would-be migrant drowns trying to reach Spain’s Ceuta

AFP

Published: Updated:

A Moroccan youngster drowned while trying to swim along the coast to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, the Guardia Civil police told AFP on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, and the body was discovered in the water near Tarajal beach at 9:15 pm.

The victim’s age was not immediately clear but a police spokesman said he was a “young man” who “seemed like an adult.”

They also rescued another Moroccan who was with him.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Although it is only a 200-meter (650-foot) swim from the Moroccan side to Tarajal beach in southern Ceuta, migrants often attempt the crossing fully clothed, which can be exhausting and dangerous.

Forensic experts would carry out an autopsy to determine the victim’s age, the police said.

Spain’s two tiny enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla have Europe’s only land border with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.

Both coastal territories are protected by fences fortified with barbed wire, video cameras and watchtowers.

In mid-May, Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to cross into Ceuta as the Moroccan border forces looked the other way.

The influx came during a diplomatic crisis over Western Sahara, which has long pushed for independence from Morocco.

Spain had angered Morocco by allowing a separatist leader in for hospital treatment, and the migrant surge in Ceuta was widely seen as a punitive move by Rabat.

Most were returned to Morocco soon after they arrived but at the end of July, some 2,500 remained in Ceuta, including hundreds of unaccompanied minors, according to the authorities.

Read more:

Explainer: Spain’s migrant crisis in North Africa

Morocco wants strong ties with Spain after diplomatic rift: Moroccan King

Spanish court suspends repatriation of unaccompanied minor migrants to Morocco

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate Saudi Arabia’s first batch of women soldiers graduate
Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources Al-Qaeda joined Taliban in Panjshir valley offensive: Sources
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
Afghan women protest in Herat calling for rights to work, get an education: Report Afghan women protest in Herat calling for rights to work, get an education: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More