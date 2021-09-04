.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Brazil suspends China beef exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases

  • Font
In this March 21, 2017 file photo, workers prep poultry at the meatpacking company JBS in Lapa, Brazil. (AP)
In this March 21, 2017 file photo, workers prep poultry at the meatpacking company JBS in Lapa, Brazil. (AP)

Brazil suspends China beef exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Brazil, the world’s largest beef exporter, has suspended beef exports to its No. 1 customer China after confirming two cases of “atypical” mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday.

The suspension, which is part of an animal health pact agreed between China and Brazil and is designed to allow Beijing time to take stock of the problem, begins immediately, the ministry said in a statement. China will decide when to begin importing again, it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The suspension is a major blow for Brazilian farmers: China and Hong Kong buy more than half of Brazil’s beef exports.

The cases were identified in meat plants in the states of Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, the ministry said. It said they were the fourth and fifth cases of “atypical” mad cow disease that have been detected in Brazil in 23 years.

It said “atypical” mad cow disease develops spontaneously and is not related to eating contaminated foods. Brazil has never had a case of “classic” mad cow disease, it said.

The two cases were confirmed on Friday after samples were sent to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) lab in Alberta, Canada, the ministry said. The OIE had subsequently been informed of the two cases, in compliance with international norms, the ministry said.

The ministry said there was no risk to animal or human health.

Brazil’s government will hope the suspension is lifted quickly. The country’s powerful agribusiness sector is one of the main drivers of its long-lagging economy. China is Brazil’s top trade partner, and buys vast quantities of its commodities.

Read more:

Brazil suspends beef exports to China over ‘atypical’ mad cow case

This worm could usher in medical miracles

India cracks down on illegal beef exports at ports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny Taliban say they have taken over Panjshir valley, resistance forces deny
Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE Dubai ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launch series of governmental projects for UAE
Expo 2020 Dubai offers free tickets for UAE students Expo 2020 Dubai offers free tickets for UAE students
‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort ‘Maderna:’ Misspelling leads to woman’s arrest over fake COVID-19 vaccine passort
Taliban, opposition vie to control Panjshir; Pakistan spy chief flies to Kabul Taliban, opposition vie to control Panjshir; Pakistan spy chief flies to Kabul
Breast milk of vaccinated mothers contains COVID-fighting antibodies, study finds Breast milk of vaccinated mothers contains COVID-fighting antibodies, study finds
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More