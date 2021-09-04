France’s Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive German election candidates Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet at the Elysee palace next week, Macron’s office said in a statement on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Scholz, the center-left SPD candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, will come on Monday, Sept. 6. Conservative candidate Armin Laschet will be received on Wednesday Sept 8.

In a poll late last month, the SPD extended its lead over Merkel’s conservatives, increasing the chances of a left-leaning coalition government following a general election next month.

Read more:

Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says invited by France’s Macron

France, UK to urge UN to create Kabul ‘safe zone’: Macron

Around 160,000 protest across France against COVID-19 rules