France’s Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference ahead of the G7 Summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France,on June 10, 2021. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference ahead of the G7 Summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France,on June 10, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive German election candidates Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet at the Elysee palace next week, Macron’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Scholz, the center-left SPD candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, will come on Monday, Sept. 6. Conservative candidate Armin Laschet will be received on Wednesday Sept 8.

In a poll late last month, the SPD extended its lead over Merkel’s conservatives, increasing the chances of a left-leaning coalition government following a general election next month.

