At least three killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan, near Afghan border: Police
At least three paramilitary guards were killed Sunday when a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, police said.
The bomber targeted Frontier Constabulary guards in the Mian Ghundi neighbourhood of the city – close to the Afghanistan border – where Hazara Shia merchants were trading vegetables.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Azhar Akram, a deputy inspector general of police, told AFP that 20 people were injured in the blast, including civilians.
A spokesman for the police’s Counter-Terrorism Department confirmed the toll.
Shia Muslims have been frequently targeted in restive Balochistan by radical Sunni extremist groups, who consider them a heretical sect.
Frontier guards have also been targeted by Baloch insurgents, who have been waging a simmering insurgency for greater autonomy.
Read more:
Afghan govt to be formed in days, says Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi
Pakistan counter-terrorism units kill 11 ISIS militants in raid, says police
Militant fire across Afghan border kills two Pakistan soldiers