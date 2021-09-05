.
.
.
.
Soldiers say Guinea constitution, government dissolved in apparent coup

An army vehicle is seen at Kaloum neighbourhood during an uprising by special forces in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Soldiers who staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital on Sunday said in a short broadcast on the West African nation’s state television that they have dissolved the constitution and the government in an apparent coup.

An unidentified soldier, draped in Guinea’s national flag and surrounded by eight other armed soldiers, said they planned to form a transitional government and would give further details later.

Heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in the capital Conakry on Sunday morning, with several sources saying an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Mamady Doumbouya, was behind the unrest.

The soldier spoke after videos shared on social media - which Reuters could not immediately authenticate - showed President Alpha Conde surrounded in a room by army special forces.

The defense ministry said the attempted insurgency had been put down.

“The presidential guard, supported by the loyalist and republican defense and security forces, contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants,” it said in a statement.

“Security and combing operations are continuing to restore order and peace.”

Earlier, videos shared on social media showed military vehicles patrolling Conkary’s streets and one military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, which houses the palace and most government ministries, had been sealed off.

Many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace, the source added.

