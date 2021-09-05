.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane

  • Font
A Golden Wings aeroplane transporting Sudanese citizens arrives at the airport in Khartoum from Juba on July 15, 2016. (File photo: AFP)
A Golden Wings aeroplane transporting Sudanese citizens arrives at the airport in Khartoum from Juba on July 15, 2016. (File photo: AFP)

Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sudan’s authorities seized a shipment of weapons from an Ethiopian Airlines plane arriving at Khartoum airport from Ethiopia, state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday.

The plane which landed in Khartoum on Saturday was carrying weapons which originated from Russia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The weapons arrived in Ethiopia coming from the Russian capital, Moscow, in May 2019. The Ethiopian authorities had detained them there for the past two years, but without warning Addis Ababa allowed them to be transported to Khartoum on a civilian passenger plane,” SUNA reported citing Sudanese officials.

The shipment contained 72 boxes of weapons and night vision binoculars. Sudanese officials believe the weapons were intended to be used in “crimes against the state, impeding the democratic transition and preventing the transition to the civil state.”

Sudan has been undergoing a rocky transition since the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 after mass protests against him.

The country is currently ruled by a joint civilian-military council.

The report comes at a time of tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia over Ethiopian farmers' use of a fertile border region claimed by Sudan, as well as being at odds over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

With AFP

Read more:

Sudan’s PM Hamdok says will keep pushing for peace in Ethiopia

Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict

Sudan says Ethiopian dam on Blue Nile made no impact on floods this year

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
Top Content
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats
Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot
Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool  Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool 
Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands
Leader of Afghan resistance in Panjshir Ahmad Massoud says ready to talk to Taliban Leader of Afghan resistance in Panjshir Ahmad Massoud says ready to talk to Taliban
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More