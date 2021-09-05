.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Shark attack in Australia leaves one surfer dead on Father’s Day

  • Font
A surfer walks at Bondi Beach in Sydney on August 18, 2021. (AFP)
A surfer walks at Bondi Beach in Sydney on August 18, 2021. (AFP)

Shark attack in Australia leaves one surfer dead on Father’s Day

The Associated Press, Sydney

Published: Updated:

A surfer was fatally bitten by a shark off Australia’s eastern coast Sunday as many locals went to beaches to celebrate Father’s Day.

Fellow surfers, bystanders and paramedics gave the man CPR but he had a critical arm injury and could not be revived, New South Wales ambulance official Chris Wilson said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attack occurred off Shelly and Emerald beaches in Coffs harbor, about 530 kilometers (330 miles) north of Sydney.

Witness Aaron Armstrong said Emerald Beach was very popular and many locals were in the water enjoying and celebrating Father’s Day. “Yeah, it will change the fabric a little bit for a little while in EB, that’s for sure,” Armstrong told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

He said it was the first shark attack in the community that he and other locals knew of.

New South Wales state is under a coronavirus lockdown but people can leave their homes for exercise, including swimming. People from the same family can go to the beach for Father’s Day.

Before Sunday, the most recent fatal shark attack in Australia was in May off the coast of Forster, 220 kilometers (137 miles) north of Sydney.

Read more:

Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily COVID-19 cases hit record

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as ‘in danger’, UN committee recommends

Komodo dragon, two-in-five shark species lurch toward extinction

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports US military equipment previously owned by Afghan army spotted in Iran: Reports
Top Content
Taliban kill 17 by firing into air in celebrations over Panjshir battle Taliban kill 17 by firing into air in celebrations over Panjshir battle
Taliban, Afghan opposition battle for Panjshir, US official warns of civil war Taliban, Afghan opposition battle for Panjshir, US official warns of civil war
Attempted Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia leaves two children injured, 14 homes damaged Attempted Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia leaves two children injured, 14 homes damaged
Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot
Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest
Arab Coalition intercepts three explosive Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition intercepts three explosive Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More