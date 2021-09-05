Taliban kill 6-months pregnant ex-policewoman in front of her family: Reports

Taliban fighters shot and killed a pregnant former policewoman inside her home in Ghor province, Afghan journalists reported on Sunday, citing her family.

“Nigara a police officer was shot dead in front of her kids and husband last night at 10 PM in Ghor province. Nigara was 6 months pregnant, she was shot dead by the Taliban,” Bilal Sarwary said on Twitter, citing her family members.

Graphic images circulated on social media claim to show the location where she was murdered, picturing her body lying covered in blood on a carpet and bloody screwdrivers which a journalist on Twitter said were used “to take her brain out.”

Al Arabiya English could independently verify the authenticity of the images shared on social media.

The Taliban denied involvement in comments made to the BBC.

Spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed told the BBC: "We are aware of the incident, and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing."

After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, they launched a charm offensive to rehabilitate their image. The group promised amnesty to government employees and soldiers and vowed to protect the rights of women.

Activists and local journalists, however, say the reality on the ground is quite different, with many concerning reports of home searches and arrests of the very people the Taliban said they would not retaliate against.

And women activists and former female political leaders saying they expected to be treated as second class citizens at best.

