.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Hurricane Ida death toll rises to at least 50 victims as recovery efforts continue

  • Font
Aiden Locobon, left, and Rogelio Paredes look through the remnants of their family's home destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. (AP)
Aiden Locobon, left, and Rogelio Paredes look through the remnants of their family's home destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. (AP)

US Hurricane Ida death toll rises to at least 50 victims as recovery efforts continue

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Hurricane Ida’s death toll in the US Northeast rose on Sunday to at least 50 people, with many holding out hope for the missing in the floodwaters and Pope Francis calling on those affected by the disaster to be strong.

New York had 17 confirmed deaths, four in Westchester County and the remainder in New York City, where nearly all the victims were trapped in illegal basement apartments that are among the last remaining affordable options for low-income residents in the area, a spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In New Jersey, there were 27 confirmed storm deaths and four people still missing, said a spokesperson for Governor Phil Murphy.

Photos show black slick in water near Gulf of Mexico oil rig after Hurricane Ida World News Photos show black slick in water near Gulf of Mexico oil rig after Hurricane Ida

Among the missing were two college students last seen in Passaic, New Jersey, on Wednesday as Ida’s historic deluge was reported to have swept them away in the floodwaters of the raging Passaic River.

A student mass was called on Sunday at Seton Hall University in South Orange for Nidhi Rana, a first-year commuter student from Passaic who was last seen with her friend Ayush Rana, a Montclair State University student, as the water rushed around his car.

“Join me in keeping Nidhi and Ayush in your prayers for their safe return,” Seton Hall President Joseph Nyre said in a letter to students.

Neither the Passaic Police nor the Fire Department immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for more information.

Other Northeast states where storm deaths were reported included Connecticut with at least one dead, Pennsylvania with at least four dead and Maryland with at least one dead.

People make their way in rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park. (AFP)
People make their way in rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park. (AFP)

Louisiana’s governor on Saturday increased the number of storm deaths in his Gulf Coast state to 12 people killed after Ida made landfall there on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 hurricane, downing trees, power lines and debris with wind gusts that reached 172 miles per hour (276 kph).

Hundreds of thousands of people in the state remained in the dark.

The Grand Classica, a cruise ship that will house 1,500 workers trying to restore power, departed from the Port of Palm Beach on Saturday and is due to arrive in New Orleans on Tuesday under a charter agreement with Entergy Corp., the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said.

Pope Francis offered his condolences to Ida victims at his Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square.

“May the Lord welcome the souls of the dead and give strength to those who are suffering from this calamity,” the Pope said.

Read more:

Flash floods hit New York as Ida brings record-breaking rain

Biden approves New Jersey emergency declaration after heavy rain, flooding

Oil prices steady ahead of US jobs report as US hurricane recovery weighs in

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5 Abu Dhabi removes quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from Sept. 5
Top Content
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats
Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot
Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool  Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool 
Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands
Leader of Afghan resistance in Panjshir Ahmad Massoud says ready to talk to Taliban Leader of Afghan resistance in Panjshir Ahmad Massoud says ready to talk to Taliban
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More