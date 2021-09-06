‘Taliban hunting Americans’: Pregnant US woman, Afghan husband stuck in Kabul

A pregnant American woman who traveled to Afghanistan to visit family and marry her longtime Afghan boyfriend has been stuck in Kabul since the Taliban’s takeover last month, online news media Voice of America reported on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

By August 30, the US managed to evacuate 124,000 civilians from Afghanistan, of which 6,000 were Americans. However, 25-year-old Nasria from California was one of the many Americans who were unable to evacuate and are now trapped there.

Despite having an American passport, she was unable to leave as the Taliban kept blocking her, according to VOA News.

“There’s been days where I think to myself am I going to make it home? Am I going to end up living here? Am I going to end up dying here?” said Nasria, adding that the Taliban were “hunting Americans.”

“Apparently, they’re going door to door now trying to see if anyone has a blue passport.”

“It was so hard to just get on a flight, there was a couple of days where we had to sleep on streets, people were literally stepping over other people. That’s how bad it was,” Nasria told VOA News.

When she reached out to the US Department of State for help, she was told to go to a “certain location” to be “picked up.”

“… It was in the middle of the road, across the airport. We [her and her husband] went there [and] waited an extra 12 to 13 hours with no food, no water, nothing,” she said.

US troops were at the gate, waiting for them to continue walking so they could eventually board the evacuation flight, but Taliban fighters blocked them.

She then managed to get past them but was met with gunshots aimed at her legs as the Taliban tried to force her to go back.

“They started shooting right by my leg and told me to come back, or they will shoot me.”

Her Afghan husband apparently pleaded with the Taliban to let her get through without him, but she refused.

“My child is going to need a father and I’m going to need a husband by my side,” she said.

Read more:

UN says Taliban pledge safety for humanitarian workers

Iran ‘strongly’ condemns Taliban’s offensive in Panjshir: FM

Fight against Taliban in Panjshir Valley ‘will continue’: NRFA