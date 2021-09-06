.
Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf of Mexico oil spill

Photos captured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and reviewed by The Associated Press show a miles long black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico near a large rig marked with the name Enterprise Offshore Drilling. (AP)
The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have identified the source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and sheared in half by Hurricane Ida.

Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in a statement issued Sunday evening that the busted pipeline does not belong to them.

The company said it is working with the US Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to coordinate the response and identify the owner of the ruptured pipeline.

The Associated Press first reported Wednesday that aerial photos showed a miles-long brown and black oil slick spreading about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Talos said the rate of oil spewing from the undersea pipe had slowed dramatically in the last 48 hours and no new heavy black crude had been seen in the last day. Two 95-foot response vessels remain on location at the spill attempting to contain and recover oil from the water’s surface.

