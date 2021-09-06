.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Panjshir resistance in Afghanistan calls for ceasefire, Taliban withdrawal

  • Font
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces take part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province on September 2, 2021. (AFP)
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces take part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province on September 2, 2021. (AFP)

Panjshir resistance in Afghanistan calls for ceasefire, Taliban withdrawal

AFP

Published: Updated:

Resistance forces holed up in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley against the Taliban have called for a ceasefire, a statement from their leaders said, after reports they had suffered heavy losses at the weekend.

The National Resistance Front (NRF) said late Sunday it “proposes that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir... and withdraw its forces. In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a separate tweet late Sunday, the NRF said spokesman Fahim Dashty -- a well-known Afghan journalist -- and General Abdul Wudod Zara had been killed in the latest fighting.

The Taliban completed a stunning two-week offensive across Afghanistan on August 15 by taking the capital, Kabul, without a fight.

But remnants of the Afghan army retreated to the Panjshir Valley to form up with the NRF.

The Taliban claimed late Sunday to have captured almost the entire valley, but pro-NRF social media accounts denied this and said resistance fighters had retreated to the highlands.

Panjshir fighters held out for a decade against the Soviet military and also the Taliban's first regime from 1996-2001.

The NRF is led by Ahmad Massoud -- the son of legendary anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud -- and holed out with former vice-president Amrullah Saleh, a fierce Taliban critic.

Read more:

Spokesman of Afghanistan resistance killed in fighting with Taliban

Taliban kill 6-months pregnant ex-policewoman in front of her family: Reports

Leader of Afghan resistance in Panjshir Ahmad Massoud says ready to talk to Taliban

Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
West labeled 'terrorism state sponsor' Iran lectures Afghanistan on fighting terror West labeled 'terrorism state sponsor' Iran lectures Afghanistan on fighting terror
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
Top Content
UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits UAE presents new ‘Green Visa’ for expats to sponsor themselves: New benefits
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats
Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot Israel’s COVID-19 adviser calls country to prepare for a fourth booster vaccine shot
Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane Sudan seizes weapons shipment originating from Russia onboard Ethiopian plane
Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool  Mohamed Salah demands over $600,000 a week to stay at Liverpool 
Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands Top US Republican says Taliban holding Americans hostage at airport for demands
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More