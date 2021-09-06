Spokesman of Afghanistan resistance killed in fighting with Taliban

The spokesman of the resistance movement in Afghanistan was killed in the fighting with the Taliban, Afghan news outlet ToloNews reported on Sunday.

Fahim Dashti, who was also a journalist, was killed in clashes with the Taliban in Panjshir province.

Afghan journalists also said General Abdul Wadud, who worked in the defense ministry and was a nephew of Ahmad Shah Massoud, was also killed in the fighting against the Taliban.

A close aide to Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), Saleh Registani, was reportedly wounded.

After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, Panjshir province in the country’s northwest remained an unconquered area. It has become a stronghold for resistance, mobilizing under Ahmad Massoud, the 32-year-old son of the slain leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, who vowed to resist the Taliban.

Massoud said on Sunday he was willing to restart talks with Taliban regarding a ceasefire after calls by religious clerics to negotiate a settlement for the fighting.

Several attempts at talks between the Taliban and the resistance movement were held but they eventually failed, with each side blaming the other.

The Taliban said on Sunday they captured all districts of Panjshir province, but the fighting is ongoing at the provincial center. A claim the NRFA denied.

The fighting has been ongoing for days with the Taliban admitting to heavy casualties on both sides.

