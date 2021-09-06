Taliban say they completely seized Afghanistan’s Panjshir province

The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the extremist group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.

“With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war,” Mujahid said.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound. One picture on Twitter showed the Taliban flag raised in the center of Panjshir.

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.

Developing

