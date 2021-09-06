West labeled 'terrorism state sponsor' Iran lectures Afghanistan on fighting terror

Iran, a country labelled by the US and Europe as a state sponsor of terrorism, urged Afghanistan to ensure the country fought terrorism.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed “the necessity of continuing the fight against terrorism” in a call with Afghanistan’s head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, Iranian Press TV reported on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian also highlighted the need for establishing a “broad-based government representing all ethnic and political groups in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, raising concerns in the international community that the country would become a safe haven for terrorists, despite the group’s charm offensive to shed its hardline image from their 1996-2001 era.

The US withdrew the last of its troops and officials from Afghanistan on August 31, ending more than 20 years of American presence in the country.

Iran welcomed the US departure. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: “America’s military defeat must become an opportunity to restore life, security, and durable peace in Afghanistan.”

Iran’s model

The Taliban designed their government based on Iran’s model, appointing the group’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada as the country’s top authority with a president and a cabinet to run the country under his leadership.

This is a replica of Iran’s regime where the supreme leader is the religious authority who holds the highest office in the country with powers to dictate policy, overrule laws and override the president. He has the final say in all matters of state.

Iran, however, is no model to follow when it comes to fighting terrorism. The country is notorious for its malign activities in the region, providing financial and military support to a network of proxies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

Those groups conduct attacks targeting the legitimate governments in their respective countries and in the case of Iraq, many attacks target US forces based over there. As for Syria, it provides support for Bashar Assad’s regime, which is internationally condemned for attacking its own people and causing one of the most horrific refugee crises in the world.

The US State Department has designated Iran as a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” since 1984.

