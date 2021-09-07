.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Blinken says Taliban renew promise to let Afghans ‘freely depart’

  • Font
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Afghanistan during a media briefing at the State Department, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP)

Blinken says Taliban renew promise to let Afghans ‘freely depart’

AFP, Doha

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the Taliban renewed promises to let Afghans leave freely amid concern over blocked chartered flights.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Taliban told the United States that “they will let people with travel documents freely depart,” Blinken told a news conference.

“We will hold them to that,” he said.

The US secretary of state said they identified “relatively” small number of Americans seeking to depart from Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif.

Blinken said the US is working to make sure charter flights can leave Afghanistan safely.

Speaking in Qatar at a press conference alongside Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Blinken said Taliban officials had told the US they will let people with travel documents freely depart Afghanistan .

Qatar FM

For his part, Qatar’s foreign minister said his country hoped that Kabul airport would be up and running for passengers in the next few days, but that no agreement on how to run it had yet been reached.

Sheikh Mohammed said he had discussed recent evacuations from Afghanistan with US officials.

Read more:

IFRC says 18 mln Afghans in need of humanitarian support

Qatar's Emir discusses Afghanistan with US Secretaries of state, defense

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Afghans take to the streets protesting against Taliban in support of Ahmad Massoud Afghans take to the streets protesting against Taliban in support of Ahmad Massoud
Israel’s IDF Chief: We have plans in place for when we decide to attack Iran Israel’s IDF Chief: We have plans in place for when we decide to attack Iran
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More