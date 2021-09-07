Huge Taliban flag painted over entrance to former US Embassy in Kabul

A giant Taliban flag has been painted over the entrance of what used to be the entrance to the US Embassy building in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

Photos circulating on social media showed the extremist group’s flag painted on the building’s entrance gate.

America’s longest war took the lives of nearly 2,500 US troops and an estimated 240,000 Afghans and cost some $2 trillion.

Although it succeeded in driving the Taliban from power and stopped Afghanistan being used as a base by al-Qaeda to attack the US, it ended with the extremist group controlling more of the country than they ever did during their previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

On August 31, the US Embassy in Kabul suspended operations and relocated to Qatar.

“While the US government has withdrawn its personnel from Kabul, we will continue to assist US citizens and their families in Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar”, the US embassy website said.

