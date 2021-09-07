.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

I don’t want any more tax rises: UK PM Johnson

  • Font
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves following a visit at Northwood Headquarters, the British Armed Forces Permanent Joint Headquarters, in Eastbury, northwest of London, on August 26, 2021. (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves following a visit at Northwood Headquarters, the British Armed Forces Permanent Joint Headquarters, in Eastbury, northwest of London, on August 26, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

I don’t want any more tax rises: UK PM Johnson

Reuters

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not want any more tax rises this parliament, after he broke a 2019 election promise not to put up taxes by announcing plans for an extra levy on workers, employers and some investors.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked to rule out any more tax rises, Johnson told a news conference: “The fiscal position has changed radically from the one we found ourselves in in 2019 ... we have got to reasonable, we have got to be pragmatic.”

“I certainly don’t want any more tax rises this parliament.”

Read more:

UK PM Johnson to hike taxes to pay for social care; lawmakers unhappy

PM Johnson slams ‘disgraceful’ racist abuse of England players in World Cup qualifier

UK PM Johnson to impose 1.25 percent levy to pay for social care reform

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More