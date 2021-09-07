I don’t want any more tax rises: UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not want any more tax rises this parliament, after he broke a 2019 election promise not to put up taxes by announcing plans for an extra levy on workers, employers and some investors.

Asked to rule out any more tax rises, Johnson told a news conference: “The fiscal position has changed radically from the one we found ourselves in in 2019 ... we have got to reasonable, we have got to be pragmatic.”

“I certainly don’t want any more tax rises this parliament.”

