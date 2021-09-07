.
Japan, S.Korea, US prepare for possible meeting on N.Korea in Tokyo next week: Report

Sung Kim, US Special Representative for North Korea, speaks to Noh Kyu-duk (not pictured), South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, and Takehiro Funakoshi (not pictured), Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, during their trilateral meeting at a hotel in Seoul , South Korea June 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Sung Kim, US Special Representative for North Korea, speaks to Noh Kyu-duk (not pictured), South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, and Takehiro Funakoshi (not pictured), Director-General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, during their trilateral meeting at a hotel in Seoul , South Korea June 21, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Tokyo 

The United States, South Korea and Japan are preparing for a possible meeting of officials handling North Korea next week in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

Arrangements were being made for talks between the US envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, the report said, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The officials would discuss the feasibility of attempts by the US administration of President Joe Biden to open dialogue with North Korea in pursuit of denuclearization, Kyodo said.

Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, will participate, as will Noh Kyu-duk, the South Korean foreign ministry’s special representative for Korean peninsula peace and security affairs.

It would be the first meeting of the three countries since they met in Seoul in June, the news agency said.

