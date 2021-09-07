.
.
.
.
Six-year old girl dies on amusement park ride in Colorado

The Haunted Mine Drop attraction. (Image: CNN)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A 6-year-old girl died while riding an amusement park ride in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, CNN reported. The name of the child was not revealed by authorities.

The child, from Colorado Springs, was vacationing with her family and they visited Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday, according to a statement from the Garfield County Coroner's Office.

The girl was riding on the park's Haunted Mine Drop which is billed as the world's first drop ride to go underground, CNN reported.

The nature of the fatal injuries is not known, and an autopsy is scheduled for this week, the coroner's office said on Monday.

The statement said the incident is being investigated by the sheriff's and coroner's offices. It did not provide any details on what might have happened.

“Immediately following the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died,” the coroner's office said in a statement.

Some of the rides have age and height requirements, according to CNN. The Haunted Mine Drop has a height minimum of 46 inches.

“We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers,” the amusement park said in a statement posted on its website.

