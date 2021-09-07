Taliban announce leader, first cabinet members of new government

The Taliban announced Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the leader of their new government in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also told a press conference that Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated as a terrorist organization by the United

States, will be the new interior minister, the Taliban's main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.

“It was agreed that we would announce a new government before a formal ceremony could be held,” Ahmadullah Wasiq said on Twitter.

The hardline movement’s cultural commission official added that “some members” of the cabinet would be announced on Tuesday.

Earlier the Taliban invited journalists to a press conference held by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at the Government Information and Media Centre in Kabul.

The hardline group who swept to power last month, have been expected to announce a government since the US-led evacuation was completed at the end of August.

They have promised an “inclusive” government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup -- though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

As they transition from insurgency group to governing power, the Taliban have a series of major issues to address, including looming financial and humanitarian crises.

Read more:

UN says hundreds of unaccompanied children evacuated from Afghanistan

Huge Taliban flag painted over entrance to former US Embassy in Kabul

Qatar and Turkey working to restore passenger flights at Kabul airport