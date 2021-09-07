.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban announce leader, first cabinet members of new government

  • Font
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Afghanistan

Taliban announce leader, first cabinet members of new government

Agencies

Published: Updated:

The Taliban announced Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the leader of their new government in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also told a press conference that Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated as a terrorist organization by the United
States, will be the new interior minister, the Taliban's main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.

“It was agreed that we would announce a new government before a formal ceremony could be held,” Ahmadullah Wasiq said on Twitter.

The hardline movement’s cultural commission official added that “some members” of the cabinet would be announced on Tuesday.

Earlier the Taliban invited journalists to a press conference held by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at the Government Information and Media Centre in Kabul.

The hardline group who swept to power last month, have been expected to announce a government since the US-led evacuation was completed at the end of August.

They have promised an “inclusive” government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup -- though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

As they transition from insurgency group to governing power, the Taliban have a series of major issues to address, including looming financial and humanitarian crises.

Read more:

UN says hundreds of unaccompanied children evacuated from Afghanistan

Huge Taliban flag painted over entrance to former US Embassy in Kabul

Qatar and Turkey working to restore passenger flights at Kabul airport

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories UAE ‘Golden Visa’: Eligibility now includes managers, CEOs, six more categories
India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani earns $3.7 billion in one day
Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts Half of heart attack cases in UAE are patients under 50: Experts
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’ Leader of Afghanistan’s Panjshir resistance movement calls for ‘national uprising’
Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report Pakistan gave military aid to Taliban in fight against Panjshir resistance: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More