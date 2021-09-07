Trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, co-conspirators resumes

Alleged September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others appeared in court for the first time in more than 18 months as US military prosecutors seek justice two decades after the world-shaking terror attacks.

On trial for nine years, Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi face the death penalty if found guilty on charges of murdering 2,976 people in the 2001 attacks.



The charges against them announced by the US government in 2012 include “terrorism, hijacking aircraft, conspiracy, murder in violation of the law of war, attacking civilians, attacking civilian objects, intentionally causing serious bodily injury, and destruction of property in violation of the law of war.”



The hearings come the week before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

