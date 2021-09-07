.
UN says basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing

Members of a family from Afghanistan with their belongings cross into Pakistan at the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, on September 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

Afghanistan is facing the collapse of basic services and food and other aid is starting to run out, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.

OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a UN briefing that millions of Afghans were in need of food aid and health assistance, urging donors to give more ahead of an international aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13.

The agency has released a flash appeal for around $600 million to meet humanitarian needs for 11 million people for the remainder of the year amid warnings of drought and starvation.

“Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing and food and other lifesaving aid is about to run out,” he said. “We urge international donors to support this appeal fast and generously.”

More than half a million people have been displaced internally in Afghanistan this year as the Taliban has swept across the country, culminating in its seizure of the capital Kabul on August 15.

