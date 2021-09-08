Egyptian president calls on international community to support global green recovery

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has called upon the international community, financial institutions and the private sector to come together to spark a “green recovery” to help meet the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"A green recovery has become an urgent need, coming at the top of the government priorities around the world,” al-Sisi said in his presidential remarks to open the inaugural Egypt International Cooperation Forum (Egypt – ICF), which takes place in Cairo, Egypt, between 8-9 September, launched by the country’s Ministry of International Cooperation.

“We must not overlook the variation in social and economic conditions of emerging and developing countries – those that have been hit the hardest by the global pandemic, and this might hamper their ability to keep pace with the green recovery process,” al-Sisi added. “It now requires the support of the international community and financial institutions to achieve the coveted goals of this agenda.”

President al-Sisi said offsetting the impact of climate change is a top priority for Egypt, the region and beyond, elaborating that multilateral action is imperative.

“No government alone can make this recovery possible, and we see the role of the private sector as pivotal in order to move forward to a sustainable future,” he added, citing their ability to utilize blended finance, technology and digital transformation.

Egypt committed to UN Sustainable Development goals

President al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to the UN’s SDGs which, he said, are consistent with his nation’s own 2030 Vision launched in 2016.

The environment, he said, is a main pillar of development that will preserve resources and safeguard the rights of future generations.

“The transition to a green economy will enhance the life of every Egyptian and enable them to fulfil their aspirations for a better tomorrow,” he said.

President al-Sisi concluded his remarks by stating that African integration, as set down by the African Union’s 2063 Agenda, is the best means for the continent to meet its sustainable development ambitions.

Heads of state, national, regional and international policymakers, private-sector stakeholders, development leaders, civil society bodies and think tanks are converging in Cairo this week to discuss ways to shape global economies and assert a collective commitment to sustainable development as a catalyst for the post-pandemic economy.

The Egypt – ICF aims to trigger a global conversation about how the COVID-19 pandemic can be a catalyst for renewed action to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals; a 17-point action plan that targets ending poverty, protecting the planet, and improving the lives and prospects of people around the world.

