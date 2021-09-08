Ex-Afghan president Ghani apologizes, regrets ‘how it ended’: statement

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has apologized, saying he regretted “how it ended,” according to a statement released.

“Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens. I have devoted 20 years of my life to helping the Afghan people work toward building a democratic, prosperous, and sovereign state – it was never my intent to abandon the people of that vision,” Ghani said in a long statement posted via his official Twitter account.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ghani released a video message last month from the United Arab Emirates, which earlier confirmed it was hosting him “on humanitarian grounds.”

During his statement released on Wednesday, Ghani said he left at the urging of the palace security in order to avoid the risk of bloody street fighting, and again denied stealing millions from the treasury.

“My wife and I have been scrupulous in our personal finances. I have publicly declared all of my assets. My wife’s family inheritance has also been disclosed and remains listed in her home country of Lebanon. I welcome an official audit or financial investigation under UN auspices or any other appropriate independent body to prove the veracity of my statements here,” Ghani said.

Read more:

Taliban’s new acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani on FBI’s most wanted list

India, Russia hold talks on Afghanistan, express concerns on drugs, terrorism

Germany skeptical about new all-male interim Taliban government