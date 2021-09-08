.
India, Russia hold talks on Afghanistan, express concerns on drugs, terrorism

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval speaks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval speaks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Afghanistan

India, Russia hold talks on Afghanistan, express concerns on drugs, terrorism

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

National Security Adviser to India Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev met on Wednesday to discuss Afghanistan and agreed on the need for the Taliban to stick to their promises, an Indian government source told Reuters.

Both parties expressed their concerns on Afghanistan’s new Taliban-led government which was announced on Tuesday evening and the future of Afghanistan, agreeing that chances of Afghanistan becoming a hub for opium production were high.

They also stated that they believed that foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan posed a threat to Central Asia as a whole and India.

India’s adviser at the meeting said that Pakistan bears a “special responsibility” to ensure that Afghan soil is not used to spread terrorism, the source added.

Developing

