Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam tells court he is a ‘soldier’ of ISIS

Salah Abdeslam, a French-Moroccan believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the November 2015 attacks against Paris, told a French court that he was a “soldier of [ISIS]”.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the 2015 attacks, in which 130 died and hundreds were injured.

A court trial began on Wednesday into the November 2015 terrorist attacks on Paris, which left some 130 people killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests targeted six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium.

