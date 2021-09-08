.
Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam tells court he is a ‘soldier’ of ISIS

Passers by walk outside the Bataclan concert hall with wreaths of flowers marking the 5th anniversary of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, in Paris, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (File photo: AP)
Passers by walk outside the Bataclan concert hall with wreaths of flowers marking the 5th anniversary of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, in Paris, Friday, November 13, 2020. (File photo: AP)

Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam tells court he is a ‘soldier’ of ISIS

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

Salah Abdeslam, a French-Moroccan believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the November 2015 attacks against Paris, told a French court that he was a “soldier of [ISIS]”.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the 2015 attacks, in which 130 died and hundreds were injured.

Olivia Ronen and Martin Vettes, lawyers of Salah Abdeslam, one of the accused, who is widely believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carried out the attacks, arrive for the start of the trial of the Paris' November 2015 attacks at the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite, in Paris, France, September 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Olivia Ronen and Martin Vettes, lawyers of Salah Abdeslam, one of the accused, who is widely believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carried out the attacks, arrive for the start of the trial of the Paris' November 2015 attacks at the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite, in Paris, France, September 8, 2021. (Reuters)

A court trial began on Wednesday into the November 2015 terrorist attacks on Paris, which left some 130 people killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests targeted six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium.

Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris terrorist attacks begins in France

Gun-wielding attacker kills three police officers, French embassy guard in Tanzania

