.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Resistance leaders Massoud, Saleh still in Afghanistan’s Panjshir

  • Font
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces take part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province on September 2, 2021. (AFP)
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces take part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province on September 2, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Afghanistan

Resistance leaders Massoud, Saleh still in Afghanistan’s Panjshir

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Panjshiri leader Ahmad Shah Massoud and former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh have not fled Afghanistan and their resistance forces are still fighting the Taliban, the ousted Afghan government’s ambassador to Tajikistan said on Wednesday.

Zahir Aghbar, envoy to Dushanbe under the government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told a news conference in Tajikistan’s capital that he was in regular contact with Saleh and that the resistance leaders were out of general communication for security reasons.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh have not fled to Tajikistan. The news that Ahmad Massoud has left Panjshir is not true; he is inside Afghanistan,” Aghbar said.

“I am in constant contact with Amrullah Saleh, who is currently in Panjshir and running the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s government,” he said.

The Taliban swept to power last month and the militant group has said they have captured the Panjshir valley, a last holdout province, though the resistance has not conceded defeat.

Read more:

India, Russia hold talks on Afghanistan, express concerns on drugs, terrorism

US Secretary of State commends UAE evacuation efforts in Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8 Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More