.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Suspects arrive in court ahead of trial for Paris terrorist attacks

  • Font
Breaking News USE THIS
Terrorism

Suspects arrive in court ahead of trial for Paris terrorist attacks

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Suspects started to arrive in the Palais de Justice courthouse, in central Paris, ahead of the trial of 20 men suspected of involvement in a terrorist rampage across the capital nearly six years ago.

The three suspects who have arrived are the ones who are not behind bars. The others are yet to be seen in the courtroom. The trial is set to start at 12:30 (1030 GMT).

Some 130 people were killed, and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium on November 13, 2015, leaving deep scars on the nation’s psyche.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Top Content
UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained UAE ‘Golden Visa,’ ‘Green Visa’: Eligibility, application and requirements explained
Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns Next solar superstorm could induce ‘internet apocalypse’, researcher warns
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8 Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel ban to, from UAE, South Africa starting Sept. 8
The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison The six Palestinians who staged Hollywood-style escape from Israeli prison
Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021 Saudi companies among ‘best places to work’ in Middle East in 2021
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More