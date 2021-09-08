.
.
.
.
Two people killed after gas blast hits apartment building in Russia: Ifax

A view of a damaged residential building after it was hit by a gas explosion in the town of Noginsk, Moscow region, on September 8, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Moscow

Published:

Two people were killed after a gas explosion struck a residential building in the Russian city of Noginsk, around 50 kilometer (30 miles) east of Moscow, on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency cited the investigative committee as saying.

“According to preliminary data, five people were injured and two have died - a man and a woman,” Interfax quoted regional official Anna Tertichnaya as saying.

