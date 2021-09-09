German prosecutors search ministries over money laundering probe

German prosecutors said on Thursday they had seized documents at the finance and justice ministries as part of an investigation into possible obstruction of justice by a government agency that is responsible for investigating money laundering.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said in a statement they had been investigating the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) since 2020 because the agency had not forwarded reports made by banks of possible money laundering to the police and the judiciary.

Read more:

Merkel implores Germans to back conservative Laschet to succeed her in election

German ambassador to China dies two weeks into the job

Germany skeptical about new all-male interim Taliban government