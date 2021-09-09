Indonesia, Australia renew defense pact, sign security agreements

Indonesia and Australia renewed a joint defense pact and agreed to boost training ties as part of a series of agreements during a meeting of ministers of both counties on Thursday, Indonesian government ministers said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said after a meeting with counterpart Marise Payne that memoranda of understanding (MOU) agreements were signed in counter-terrorism, defense and cybersecurity, while defense minister Prabowo Subianto said joint defense training ties would be increased.

Read more:

Three-year-old missing boy found in Australia’s woods after three days

Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills at least 40