Indonesia, Australia renew defense pact, sign security agreements

An RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet flies over Rawah, Iraq. (Photo courtesy: Australian Department of Defense)
Reuters, Jakarta

Indonesia and Australia renewed a joint defense pact and agreed to boost training ties as part of a series of agreements during a meeting of ministers of both counties on Thursday, Indonesian government ministers said.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said after a meeting with counterpart Marise Payne that memoranda of understanding (MOU) agreements were signed in counter-terrorism, defense and cybersecurity, while defense minister Prabowo Subianto said joint defense training ties would be increased.

