.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban agree to allow 200 Americans, others to leave Afghanistan on US flights

  • Font
General view of an entrance gate to Hamid Karzai International Airport which has been close for the maintenance of aircrafts in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021. (Reuters)
General view of an entrance gate to Hamid Karzai International Airport which has been close for the maintenance of aircrafts in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

Taliban agree to allow 200 Americans, others to leave Afghanistan on US flights

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Taliban authorities have agreed to let 200 American civilians and third country nationals who remained in Afghanistan after the end of the US evacuation operation to depart on charter flights from Kabul airport, a US official said.

The Taliban were pressed to allow the departures by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, said the official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The departures were expected on Thursday. The official could not say whether these Americans and third country nationals were among people stranded for days in Mazar-i-Sharif because their private charters have not been allowed to depart.

Developing

Read more:

Taliban issue order to end all protests after days of demonstrations

US Secretary says Taliban blocking flights of Americans, at-risk Afghans from leaving

Saudi FM hopes Taliban, Afghan parties will work to maintain peace and security

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon Stranded and abused: It really is a dog's life in Lebanon
Top Content
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India
Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies Some individuals may have 'superhuman' immunity to COVID-19: Studies
US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import Captagon shipment by group linked to Hezbollah Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import Captagon shipment by group linked to Hezbollah
Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More