.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban deliberating on inaugurating their government on 9/11 anniversary: Report

  • Font
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial aircraft approaches the twin towers of the World Trade Center shortly before crashing into the landmark skyscraper in New York. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2001, a hijacked commercial aircraft approaches the twin towers of the World Trade Center shortly before crashing into the landmark skyscraper in New York. (AFP)

Taliban deliberating on inaugurating their government on 9/11 anniversary: Report

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Taliban is deliberating on inaugurating their newly appointed government on the upcoming anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the US, CNN-News18 reported citing sources close to the group.

The upcoming Saturday is the 20th anniversary of al-Qaeda’s attacks on US soil which led to the American war on terror in Afghanistan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have concerns about the way the US State Department treats us. It’s not that we want to embarrass the US but for us it’s a big day,” a Taliban source told CNN-News18.

According to media reports, the Taliban invited Qatar, Iran, Turkey, Russia and China to the inaugural ceremony.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15 and the last US troops and officials vacated the country on August 31 in a final withdrawal.

“We also feel embarrassed about our interior minister being on their sanctions list,” the Taliban source added.

The Taliban demanded the US remove its newly appointed interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani from its blacklist, group spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday.

According to the State Department, Haqqani admitted planning the January 2008 attack on Kabul’s Serena Hotel that killed a US citizen and five other people. He was designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224 in March 2008.

The US State Department has allocated a reward of $10 million for information on Haqqani.

Read more:

Taliban demands Washington remove its interior minister from US blacklist

Saudi Arabia welcomes US release of classified documents related to 9/11 attacks

9/11 artifacts share ‘pieces of truth’ in victims’ stories

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Taliban bring back morality police as ministry of vice and virtue Taliban bring back morality police as ministry of vice and virtue
Apple expected to reveal iPhone 13 at Sept. 14 event Apple expected to reveal iPhone 13 at Sept. 14 event
Top Content
Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation Saudi King Salman fires director of public security, orders investigation
Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India Leopard and cat face-off after both fall into a well in India
Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps
Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia goes viral for eating dish the traditional way
US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken US inching ‘closer’ to closing door on return to Iran nuclear deal: Blinken
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More