Ivory Coast says military reconnaissance helicopter with five people missing
Ivory Coast’s defense ministry said on Friday that a military helicopter with five people aboard on a reconnaissance mission in the north of the country had gone missing near the border with Burkina Faso.
The army faces attacks by armed militants in the north.
