Ivory Coast says military reconnaissance helicopter with five people missing

A rescuer carries a piece of a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. (Reuters)
A rescuer carries a piece of a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast’s main city, Abidjan. (File photo: Reuters)

Ivory Coast says military reconnaissance helicopter with five people missing

Reuters, Abidjan

Published: Updated:

Ivory Coast’s defense ministry said on Friday that a military helicopter with five people aboard on a reconnaissance mission in the north of the country had gone missing near the border with Burkina Faso.

The army faces attacks by armed militants in the north.

