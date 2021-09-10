.
Russia summons US ambassador over election interference: TASS

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and FM Sergei Lavrov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Feb. 5, 2020. (Reuters)
US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and FM Sergei Lavrov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Feb. 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US Ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, was summoned to the country’s foreign ministry on Friday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Sullivan was reportedly at the Foreign Ministry for around 20 minutes. No reason for the summon has been stated, but TASS cited a diplomatic source saying the move was over “US interference in Russia’s elections.”

Al Arabiya English has reached out to the State Department for comment.

On Thursday, the US Embassy spokesperson took to Twitter to criticize Russia’s “expansion of its restrictive ‘foreign agents’ legislation.”

The move was a “blatant effort to further excessively monitor and restrict the freedom of expression for independent media and voices,” Jason Rebholz said.

Read more: US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden

