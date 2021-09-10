Russia summons US ambassador over election interference: TASS

US Ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, was summoned to the country’s foreign ministry on Friday, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Sullivan was reportedly at the Foreign Ministry for around 20 minutes. No reason for the summon has been stated, but TASS cited a diplomatic source saying the move was over “US interference in Russia’s elections.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al Arabiya English has reached out to the State Department for comment.

On Thursday, the US Embassy spokesperson took to Twitter to criticize Russia’s “expansion of its restrictive ‘foreign agents’ legislation.”

Russia’s expansion of its restrictive “foreign agents” legislation is a blatant effort to further excessively monitor and restrict the freedom of expression for independent media and voices. The clear intent of these measures is to promote an atmosphere of fear & self-censorship. pic.twitter.com/oEQb1AJska — Jason P. Rebholz (@USEmbRuPress) September 9, 2021

The move was a “blatant effort to further excessively monitor and restrict the freedom of expression for independent media and voices,” Jason Rebholz said.

Read more: US, Russia to return ambassadors to their posts, Putin says after meeting Biden