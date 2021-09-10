.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US: Afghan evacuee flights halted from two key bases in Germany and Qatar

  • Font
Evacuees are escorted to an aircraft during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Davis Harris/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Evacuees are escorted to an aircraft during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. (Reuters)

US: Afghan evacuee flights halted from two key bases in Germany and Qatar

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The US has halted all US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two main bases overseas for unspecified “health safety concerns,” a move US officials warn will have a severe impact on the evacuation operation, according to a US government document seen Friday by The Associated Press.

US Customs and Border Protection made the decision on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the flights from US bases in Germany and Qatar, according to the document.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US has been conducting screening and other processing of evacuees at those two main overseas sites and others after evacuating them from Afghanistan.

The halting of the flights is a problem for the United States in part because many of the evacuees already have been at the Ramstein military base longer than the 10-day limit Germany set in allowing the US to use the country as a transit site.

The U.S document viewed by the AP said the halt would “severely impact” operations at the US base in Germany and have an “adverse effect” on the nearly 10,000 evacuees at Ramstein, many of whom have been there more than 10 days and are increasingly fatigued.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

Afghanistan risks ‘generational catastrophe’ on education under Taliban rule: UN

Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report

UK’s MI5 spy chief warns of new 9/11 risk after West’s withdrawal from Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Lebanon’s new PM Mikati says will ask for Gulf countries’ help, seek talks with IMF Lebanon’s new PM Mikati says will ask for Gulf countries’ help, seek talks with IMF
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps Expo 2020 Dubai launches passport for visitors to collect global stamps
Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report Facebook employees hired to go through millions of private WhatsApp messages: Report
Taliban deliberating on inaugurating their government on 9/11 anniversary: Report Taliban deliberating on inaugurating their government on 9/11 anniversary: Report
Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of F1 event Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of F1 event
White House praises Taliban as ‘professional’ as US citizens allowed to leave Kabul White House praises Taliban as ‘professional’ as US citizens allowed to leave Kabul
UAE to lift travel ban on vaccinated residents from India, Pakistan, others UAE to lift travel ban on vaccinated residents from India, Pakistan, others
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More