Azerbaijan to host joint military drills in Baku for Pakistan, Turkey

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will hold joint military drills from Sept. 12-20 in Baku, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Saturday, the first such drills between the three countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The goal of the “Three Brothers - 2021” exercises is to improve cooperation between their special forces and to share knowledge and experience, the ministry said in a statement.



Turkey and Azerbaijan held joint live fire drills in Baku earlier this year.



Ankara last year backed Azerbaijan’s effort to drive ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Read more:

French officials rescue 126 migrants attempting to cross channel to UK

Armenia, Azerbaijan accept ceasefire after three Armenian soldiers killed

Azerbaijan releases 15 captured Armenian soldiers