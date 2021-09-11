.
Azeri soldiers walk near their military vehicles at the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan, December 21, 2020. Picture taken December 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Azerbaijan to host joint military drills in Baku for Pakistan, Turkey

Reuters, Baku

Published: Updated:

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will hold joint military drills from Sept. 12-20 in Baku, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Saturday, the first such drills between the three countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The goal of the “Three Brothers - 2021” exercises is to improve cooperation between their special forces and to share knowledge and experience, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey and Azerbaijan held joint live fire drills in Baku earlier this year.

Ankara last year backed Azerbaijan’s effort to drive ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

