.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

French officials rescue 126 migrants attempting to cross channel to UK

  • Font
Migrants who launched from the coast of northern France cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. Picture taken August 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Migrants who launched from the coast of northern France cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. Picture taken August 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

French officials rescue 126 migrants attempting to cross channel to UK

AFP, Lille, France

Published: Updated:

French maritime officials rescued 126 migrants attempting to cross the Channel to Britain as tensions escalated over record arrivals on England’s southern coast.

At least 14,100 people have now crossed the Channel to the UK on small boats this year, according to Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency -- some 6,000 more than for the whole of 2020.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A record 828 people crossed over from France on a single day in late August, as traffickers took advantage of favorable late-summer weather.

French maritime authorities said Saturday that a first vessel transporting 43 people, including six women and two babies, was intercepted by a patrol boat after encountering problems.

Forty migrants were rescued in another operation. Another 43 were picked up from the Channel waters after sending out a distress signal.

France has a policy of not intercepting or turning back migrant boats unless they ask for help, and instead escorts them to British waters.

That has stoked anger in Brexit-supporting sections of the British media and the government in London, who accuse France of shirking its responsibilities.

Illegal Channel crossings have ballooned since the end of 2018 despite repeated warnings by French authorities of the perilous journey, fraught with heavy maritime traffic, icy waters and strong currents.

Since 2018, French authorities have confirmed 11 deaths and three people are missing.

Read more:

France’s ex-health minister charged over handling of coronavirus pandemic

At least one dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City

Young Moroccan would-be migrant drowns trying to reach Spain’s Ceuta

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Top Content
Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report
No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020 No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More