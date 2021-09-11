.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Gas explosion in Russian village kills three, destroys residential building

  • Font
Gas explosion in Solidarnost, Russia kills 3. (Screengrab via Twitter)
Gas explosion in Solidarnost, Russia kills 3. (Screengrab via Twitter)

Gas explosion in Russian village kills three, destroys residential building

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Three people died, including an 11-year-old girl, after a gas explosion caused a two-storey apartment building to partially collapse in a Russian village early on Saturday, head of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Video footage showed major structural damage to the building in Solidarnost, a village 400 km (250 miles) south of Moscow, and rescue workers on the scene, attempting to clear the rubble.

Six other people were injured, the TASS news agency reported, citing Vasily Razmunov, head of the local emergencies ministry.

The regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said a gas explosion in the central part of the building had caused it to collapse.

Investigators said they had opened a criminal case on the grounds that services provided had not met safety requirements.

Gas explosions are relatively common in Russia because of ageing infrastructure and poor safety regulations surrounding gas use. Two people died earlier this week after a blast at a nine-story block of flats.

Read more:

Azerbaijan to host joint military drills in Baku for Pakistan, Turkey

Ukraine President: War with Russia possible, Moscow: He’s ‘divorced from reality’

At least 3 officers killed in military plane crash in Sudan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Top Content
Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report
No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020 No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More