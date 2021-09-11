.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

India, Australia eye closer security ties as 9/11 anniversary marked

  • Font
Australia Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne listens to a speaker before delivering the keynote Third Indo-Pacific Oration hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in New Delhi on September 10, 2021. (AFP)
Australia Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne listens to a speaker before delivering the keynote "Third Indo-Pacific Oration" hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in New Delhi on September 10, 2021. (AFP)

India, Australia eye closer security ties as 9/11 anniversary marked

Reuters

Published: Updated:

India and Australia vowed on Saturday to deepen their security cooperation, especially following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, as the world marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the US.

India and Australia, along with the US and Japan, are members of the Quad, an informal grouping of the four large democracies in the Indo-Pacific region formed primarily to address the challenge of an increasingly powerful China.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developments in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have seized power following the departure of US and other foreign troops after two decades, were the main topic of talks between Indian and Australian ministers in New Delhi.

“Today is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It's a reminder of the importance of combating terrorism without compromise,” said Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar after discussions with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.

Payne said India and Australia wanted to ensure that Afghanistan “never again becomes a safe haven for breeding, training of terrorists”.

US forces toppled the Taliban in 2001 as they had given safe haven to Osama bin Laden and other leaders of the al-Qaeda network that claimed responsibility for the 9/11 attacks.

“... we have a geo-political environment which is in rapid flux and we must, bilaterally and with other like-minded partners, respond adequately to safeguard our national interests as well as ensure a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” Jaishankar said.

Myanmar and international maritime disputes involving China were among other issues discussed on Saturday in talks that also brought together the defense ministers of India and Australia.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the two countries had decided to expand military engagement and he invited Australia to participate in the production and development of defense equipment in India.

Read more:

Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago

George W. Bush denounces US disunity 20 years after September 11 attacks

Twenty years later, 9/11 commemoration event takes place at ground zero in New York

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Top Content
No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020 No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020
Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More