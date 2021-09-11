Pakistani airline to start commercial flights to Afghanistan’s Kabul on Sept 13

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesman for the airline told AFP Saturday, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

“We have got all technical clearances for flight operations. Our first commercial plane, (an) Airbus A320, is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13,” said PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan.

Advertisement

Developing