.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pakistani airline to start commercial flights to Afghanistan’s Kabul on Sept 13

  • Font
A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane taxis on the runway on the way to Saudi Arabia during the PIA employees strike in Islamabad on February 8, 2016. (File photo: AFP)
A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane taxis on the runway on the way to Saudi Arabia on February 8, 2016. (File photo: AFP)
Afghanistan

Pakistani airline to start commercial flights to Afghanistan’s Kabul on Sept 13

AFP, Islamabad 

Published: Updated:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesman for the airline told AFP Saturday, becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

“We have got all technical clearances for flight operations. Our first commercial plane, (an) Airbus A320, is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on September 13,” said PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Top Content
Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report
No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020 No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
UK’s MI5 spy chief warns of new 9/11 risk after West’s withdrawal from Afghanistan UK’s MI5 spy chief warns of new 9/11 risk after West’s withdrawal from Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More