.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Thousands in Istanbul protest new Turkish COVID vaccine, test, mask rules

  • Font
People wearing protective masks stroll by the Bosphorus, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)
People wearing protective masks stroll by the Bosphorus, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Thousands in Istanbul protest new Turkish COVID vaccine, test, mask rules

Reuters

Published: Updated:

More than 2,000 Turks demonstrated in Istanbul on Saturday against official coronavirus-related mandates including vaccinations, tests and masks, responding to new government measures and an inoculation push.

In Turkey’s largest such protest, mostly maskless people shouted slogans, held placards and Turkish flags, and sang songs in defense of what they called individual rights, echoing anti-vaccine rallies in some other countries.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“This pandemic is just going on with even more restrictions on our freedoms and there’s no end to it,” said Erdem Boz, 40, a software developer. “Masks, vaccines, PCR tests might all become mandatory. We’re here to voice our discontent with this.”

On Monday the government began requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all users of intercity planes, buses and trains, as well as for those attending large events such as concerts or theatre performances.

All unvaccinated school employees are required to take a PCR test twice per week. Masks and social distancing are required in public.

Some 64 percent of Turks have received two vaccine shots under a national program that has administered more than 100 million jabs.

116-year-old Ayse Karatay recovers from COVID-19 in Turkey Coronavirus Coronavirus 116-year-old Ayse Karatay recovers from COVID-19 in Turkey

Still, about 23,000 new cases emerge daily, prompting the health minister, Fahrettin Koca, to warn this month of “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

On Saturday, Koca said on Twitter: “Vaccines are the final solution! Rules are very necessary.”

Protesters attending the government-approved rally in Istanbul’s Maltepe district were not required to show proof of vaccination nor a negative test, according to Reuters witnesses. Police did not intervene.

“We’re against all these mandates,” said Aynur Buyruk Bilen, of the so-called Plandemic Resistance Movement. “I think that the vaccines aren’t complete, and that it’s an experimental liquid.”

Turkey’s top trending Twitter hashtag was: “Maltepe is everywhere, resistance is everywhere.”

Read more:

South Africa approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged 12 and above

Protests erupt as Greek PM seeks rebound from COVID-19 response, summer wildfires

US FDA official hopeful 5 to11-year-old kids can get COVID-19 vaccines this year

COVID-19 vaccines hold up against severe Delta variant: US health authorities

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Top Content
No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020 No COVID vaccines, tests needed for millions visiting Dubai’s Expo 2020
Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report Taliban kill former Vice President Saleh’s brother: Report
Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government? Who’s who in Lebanon’s new government?
Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago Anniversary of 9/11: Detailed chronology of events that rocked the US 20 years ago
Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report Taliban tighten control over Panjshir with killings, food restrictions: Report
Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive Egypt to offer high-speed internet for 60mln people in major digital innovation drive
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More